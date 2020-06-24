Movies
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix) Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams portray an amateur Icelandic pop duo who enter a music competition.
My Spy (Amazon Prime) Dave Bautista plays JJ, a CIA operative who teams up with a 9-year-old girl after she discovers he is surveilling her home and threatens to blow his cover. In exchange for her secrecy, JJ must teach her the ins and outs of being a spy.
Specials
The Road to Reform: A Special Report with Joy Reid (MSNBC at 7) A virtual town hall examining the growing calls for police reform and the fight against systemic racism and racial division in the United States.
47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS at 8) This year’s award show will be pretaped and shot from various stars’ homes with the women of “The Talk” serving as hosts.
Pose-a-Thon (FX at 10) A virtual event showcasing the cast and producers of “Pose.” It encourages viewers to support three LGBTQ+ organizations: GLSEN, the Hetrick-Martin Institute and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.
Miniseries
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Disney Plus) Following the creative team behind the hit film as they work through the final, strenuous year of production.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie, Blackpink.
— Nina Zafar