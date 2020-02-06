Premieres

Locke & Key (Netflix) Adapted from comics, this series follows three siblings who move into a house filled with reality-bending keys after their father’s murder.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV Plus) A team of video game developers builds worlds and creates legends, but there are hard-fought battles in the office, too.

Special

Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta (Showtime at 10) Mo’Nique hosts an evening with fellow comedians.

Democratic Presidential Debate (ABC at 8) Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have qualified for the New Hampshire debate.

Returning

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles (Amazon Prime) Season 5.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Season 4.

High Maintenance (HBO at 11) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rosario Dawson, Lil Rel Howery, Andre D. Thompson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joe Mantegna, Coyote Peterson.