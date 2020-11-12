My Big Italian Adventure (HGTV at 9) Lorraine rushes to put the finishing touches on her one-euro house in time for her family’s arrival in Sambuca.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Max Brooks, Caitlin Flanagan, Boris Epshteyn.

Premieres

Inside Pixar (Disney TV Plus) A behind-the-scenes documentary series that provides an inside look at the people, artistry and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

James May: Oh Cook (Amazon Prime) “Top Gear” presenter James May offers ideas and inspiration for viewers who can’t, won’t or have never cooked before.

Movies

I Am Greta (Hulu) The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary, culminating with her wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit.

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds (Apple TV Plus) A journey across the universe explores how meteorites, shooting stars and deep impacts have awakened wonder about other realms.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) Decades after his apprentice betrays him, a once joyful toy maker finds new hope when his bright young granddaughter appears on his doorstep.

The Life Ahead (Netflix) Sophia Loren stars as an aging Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a young immigrant from Senegal who recently robbed her.

Returning

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Season 8.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Season 16.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Post Malone, 2 Chainz.