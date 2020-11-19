Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Michael Eric Dyson, Alex Wagner, Jon Meacham.

Premieres

Animaniacs (Hulu) The Hulu reboot of the Steven Spielberg-produced 1990s animated series.

Marvel’s 616 (Disney Plus) An anthology documentary series that explores the historical, cultural and societal impacts of the Marvel Comics universe.

The Pack (Amazon Prime) Human-and-dog duos face challenges for $500,000 and $250,000 prizes to go to the animal charity of their choice. Hosted by Lindsey Vonn.

Voices of Fire (Netflix) In this faith-based docuseries, Bishop Ezekiel Williams builds a nontraditional gospel choir with the help of superstar nephew Pharrell Williams.

Small Axe: Mangrove (Amazon Prime) “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen’s five-film anthology depicts stories from London’s West Indian community during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

Movies

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix) Grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting in this animated short film.

Run (Hulu) Sarah Paulson plays an ultra-controlling mother to a daughter who uses a wheelchair.

Specials

The Real Right Stuff (Disney Plus) The true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, this documentary pulls from archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare material.

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild (HGTV at 9) Fashion expert Jay Manuel hosts as four crafting duos compete in holiday challenges.

Returning

Flavorful Origins (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Mann, Colin Quinn, Saint Jhn.