For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) American astronauts and NASA leadership prepare for a new mission, and Ellen gets in touch with an old friend.

Into the Dark (Hulu) In the season finale, a mom moves to a new town in the desert with her 10-year-old son, who seems a bit different from other kids.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens participate in a comedy roast of former “Miss Congeniality” winners Heidi N Closet, Nina West and Valentina.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac and Riley go overseas to try to prevent the collapse of a government.

Blacklist (NBC at 8) The task force tries to stop an abduction by searching for a man who facilitates transactions between warring criminal factions.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) A vegan twist on a popular drink, a product that easily removes hair from your hands in the shower or bath, and an update on a sustainable charcoal company.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) After a beloved resident of a tightknit Nebraska town is killed, detectives look at suspects far and wide.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Simon Coronel, John Morton, Alberto Giorgi and Makoto Halverson are this week’s featured magicians.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A married woman, afraid that the police will expose her affair, asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Christopher Krebs, Caitlin Flanagan and Bret Stephens.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Baez asks for Danny’s help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her yard.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) A foe reemerges in the Ghost River Triangle to finish a job.

Premieres

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus) After 12-year-old Evan fails to make the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, his mom encourages him to form a new team.

The Irregulars (Netflix) A group of misfits investigates supernatural crimes in London for Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Invincible (Amazon Prime) Mark Grayson is just like every other teenager — except his father is a powerful superhero and he might be developing powers of his own.

La Templanza (The Vineyard) (Amazon Prime) Mauro Larrea works to restore a vineyard while falling in love with a widow.

Magic for Humans Spain (Netflix) The Spanish adaptation of “Magic for Humans” is set in Barcelona.

Nailed It! (Netflix) Home bakers with bad track records try to re-create edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

Movies

Bad Trip (Netflix) Two best friends go on a wild road trip to New York in a hidden-camera comedy.

Pagglait (Netflix) After being widowed, a young woman grapples with grief, relatives and a surprising discovery about her late husband.

A Week Away (Netflix) A troubled teen finds love and belonging at a summer camp in this musical.

Specials

Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (Discovery Plus) The iconic Food Network host and Emmy Award-winning actress explore a new cocktail recipe and update their own drinking game. (pictured: Ina Garten, left, and Melissa McCarthy.)

Returning

Inside Pixar (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Viola Davis, Addison Rae.