Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a learning platform centered around art; an oat-based spread; an edible innovation meant to reduce single-use plastics. Daniel Lubetzky is guest shark.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Anchal Kumawat, Mark Doetsch, Michael O’Brien and Adrian Cárratalá.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Civilians using a public safety app complicate the search for violent, armed robbers.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and her friends follow a surprising lead from an amateur podcaster while hunting for the Frozen Hearts Killer.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Higgins’s therapist hires her to investigate why one of her teenage patients died of suicide.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Egypt Covington, a 27-year-old singer from Michigan, was found slain in her home and though there was a person of interest, an arrest was never made.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Surgeon Robert Bierenbaum seemed to have it all, but lived a “Jekyll and Hyde” life that authorities uncovered after the disappearance of his wife.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Saru Jayaraman, Andrew Yang and John McWhorter.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) Peer into apocalyptic horror films such as “Train to Busan” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) Cam and Lauren are trapped in the basement of a morgue and have to strategize to escape from the dead.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Judy teaches the DCC entrance; candidates do jump splits for the first time, to varying degrees of success; a rookie rehearsal gives away who the weaker candidates are.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) James faces backlash from other officers after partnering with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar that the NYPD and FDNY use to shield their criminal practices; Eddie’s partner contemplates leaving the force.
Premieres
Adventure Beast (Netflix) A courageous zoologist, his headstrong niece and anxious assistant travel the world to save wild beasts.
Inside Job (Netflix) An awkward genius and her chaotic co-workers deal with the world’s conspiracies.
Invasion (Apple TV Plus) An alien species visits Earth, threatening human existence, with the transpiring events shown through the perspectives of five ordinary people. Pictured above: Shioli Kutsuna.
More Than Blue: The Series (Netflix) A man with a terminal illness wants to help his love find another partner.
Roaring Twenties (Netflix) A reality series following a bunch of Austin 20-somethings navigating life and love and everything in between.
Miniseries
Maya and the Three (Netflix) A spunky princess warrior goes on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity.
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Netflix) A look at Yoo Young-chul, a serial killer who hammered his victims to death in the early 2000s in Seoul.
Movies
Little Big Mouth (Netflix) A guitarist finds solace with a bookkeeper, her son and father after being kicked out of his band and home.
For the Love or Murder (LMN at 8) Wedding planner Angie’s estranged brother comes back into her life, so she decides to plan his upcoming wedding. But soon, she finds that her brother’s fiancee might have a murderous past.
You, Me & The Christmas Trees (Hallmark at 8) Olivia is an arborist who decides to help Christmas tree farmer Jack. As they investigate why Jack’s firs keep dying, the pair grow closer.
Returning
Locke & Key (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andie MacDowell, Lana Del Rey.
— Anying Guo