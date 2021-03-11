Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker’s crew struggle to keep up its breakneck pace when a conveyor belt goes down.

Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW at 8:30) With guest comic Jonathan Mangum.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Tyler Twombly, Josephine Lee, Aaron Hickok and Lionel.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) Wynonna and Waverly have a Halloween they’ll never forget.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Annabelle Gurwitch, Scott Galloway, Larry Wilmore.

Premieres

Making Their Mark (Amazon Prime) Players, coaches and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other.

The One (Netflix) Hannah Ware stars in an eight-episode adaptation of John Marrs’s novel set in the near future, when a simple DNA test can determine your soul mate.

Movies

Kid 90 (Hulu) This film provides a look at a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York in the 1990s through hours of footage taken by Soleil Moon Frye, featuring other child actors including David Arquette, Brian Austin Green and Tori Leonard.

Yes Day (Netflix) Always feeling as if they have to say no to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a “yes day” where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.

Own the Room (Disney Plus) This documentary chronicles five students from disparate corners of the planet as they take their business ventures to China’s Macao region to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Special

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision (Disney Plus) Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and the “WandaVision” creative team as they pull back the curtain on the making of the hit series.

Returning

Paradise PD (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber, Freddie Gibbs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anthony S. Fauci.