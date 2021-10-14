Foundation (Apple TV Plus) A flashback shows the origin of Gaal’s conflict between faith and science. The standoff on Terminus takes a bad turn.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Peter Jones is a guest shark, and pitches range from a unique custom song service to an apparel company that also helps clean the world’s oceans.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel, and Steelo make some terrible decisions in “Poor Pickers,” feel the pressure building in “Body Bursters,” and get weirded out in “Somehow Inappropriate.”
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Tony gets news that rattles him, and Fred gets his first gold of the season.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) A robbery crew holds up a downtown Los Angeles library and the team finds stolen architectural drawings that lead to a potential threat against the city; the squad is surprised by a new arrival.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto and Guilia, and Mark Clearview, with a special guest appearance by Judy Gold.
Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) A family of four wants a larger space in a more kid-friendly neighborhood and are willing to cross Lake Pontchartrain to find the perfect place.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) The gang investigates the Frozen Heart murders; Nancy and her counterpart in law enforcement form an attraction; Temperance makes a surprising offer at the police station.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum, Higgins and Rick investigate a country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing golf clubs; Jin’s niece asks him to speak at her school, seemingly unaware of his past.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Friends, family and investigators speak out about the death of spiritual leader Amy Carlson, whose mummified body was found in Colorado.
Life After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Shane’s lie detector results shock Lacey; Lisa tricks Stan with a catfish; John makes a secret call to Kristianna’s sister before their wedding; Puppy has a plan to rid Amber of her ex.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) A look at how horror superstars bring psychic powers to the silver screen.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Criscilla Anderson teaches L.A.-style choreography while dishing some life lessons; Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall helps Kelli and Judy make some difficult decisions.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank has to decide between continuing to be police commissioner or pursuing a new professional opportunity. Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a deliveryman.
Premieres
Finding Andrea (Discovery Plus) Andrea Knabel was a mother of two who vanished in 2019, and despite a years-long investigation, there have been few if any answers regarding her disappearance.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime) Teenagers are stalked by a mysterious figure a year after a terrifying accident on their graduation night.
Karma’s World (Netflix) Middle-schooler Karma has a gift for rhyme schemes and music and uses her talents to solve problems.
My Name (Netflix) After her father’s murder, a young woman seeks revenge and gives her trust to a powerful crime boss.
Puppy Place (Apple TV Plus) Charles and Lizzie Peterson are siblings who take on fostering puppies and find them forever homes.
Home Sweet Home (NBC at 8) A social experiment created by director Ava DuVernay has two families leading very different lives trade places.
La Frontera With Pati Jinich (PBS at 9) Chef Pati Jinich, pictured above at Yeto’s Menuderia in Juárez, Mexico, explores the food and culture on the U.S. and Mexico border.
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) A group of strangers attempts to survive a zombie invasion.
Specials
Good Timing With Jo Firestone (Peacock) The comedian’s newest stand-up features 16 first-time comedians.
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Netflix) The Sharkpack preps for Halloween, and Sharkdog must save the holiday festivities from a slimy sea monster.
Movies
The Forgotten Battle (Netflix) A look at the lives of those involved in the Battle of Scheldt.
The Four of Us (Netflix) Four friends decide to partake in a partner-swap experiment, but the fallout may be more than they can bear.
Halloween Kills (Peacock) Michael Myers is apparently immortal, as the killer returns for the latest installment in the horror film series.
Her Boyfriend’s Deadly Secret (LMN at 8) A high school student starts dating a rebel from a different school and finds that someone with a deadly secret is trying to break them up.
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook (Showtime at 9) A portrait of the life and career of NBA star Russell Westbrook.
The Trip (Netflix) A couple wants to end their marriage by murdering each other, but when they arrive in a remote cabin they get more than they bargained for.
The Velvet Underground (Apple TV Plus) Directed by Todd Haynes, the documentary looks at a band that changed music forever.
Returning
You (Netflix) Season 3.
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3.
Little Things (Netflix) Season 4.
Ready to Love (OWN at 8) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Oscar Isaac, Jo Firestone, Alec Benjamin.
— Anying Guo