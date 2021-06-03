Marvel Studios: Legends (Disney Plus) Two episodes released, one highlighting Loki and another centering on the Tesseract.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) A blizzard traps the Wildcats at East High.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Marvyn teaches the girls a valuable lesson, and Emma auditions for the play.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Liz, Red and Dembe must work together to survive an attack from Townsend, and Cooper and the task force try to get rid of a danger.
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 9) An elderly woman is murdered, and clues to her death lead to another unsolved murder.
Dateline (NBC at 9) A Texas love triangle ends in murder, and a pink gun leads to an arrest, though new evidence may contradict it.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon works to redeem her image, and Culhane asks Sam for help.
20/20 (ABC at 9) An interview with the couple involved in a “Gone Girl” kidnapping case.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Axel, Violet, Jack and Ivory are on their way to D.C. when an attack from the military makes them take cover in an abandoned mine.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), John Kasich, Chris Matthews.
Premieres
Sweet Tooth (Netflix) A part-human, part-deer boy navigates a post-apocalyptic world with a protector.
Cellmate Secrets (Lifetime at 10) Angie Harmon narrates the series about the people behind bars and their relationships with friends, lovers, guards and more.
Dom (Amazon Prime Video) A crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son who are on opposing sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro.
Miniseries
Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus) Julianne Moore, pictured above with Clive Owens, stars as Lisey, a woman who uncovers secrets about her late husband, a famous writer, in this adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel.
Movies
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix) Sir David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth’s biodiversity collapse and whether the crisis can still be stopped.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max) Ed and Lorraine Warren return in this latest installment in the franchise about a young man claiming to have been possessed.
The New York Times Presents: Who Gets to Be an Influencer? (Hulu) The latest installment focuses on Collab Crib, a Black creator mansion.
Sweet & Sour (Netflix) A couple tries to make a long-distance relationship work.
Trippin’ With the Kandasamys (Netflix) Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway to reinvigorate their respective marriages.
Xtreme (Netflix) A retired hit man wants revenge on his stepbrother, with some help from his sister and a teenager.
Returning
Feel Good (Netflix) Season 2.
Emergency Call (ABC at 8) Season 2.
The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) DJ Khaled, Florence Pugh, Fousheé.
— Anying Guo