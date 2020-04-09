RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and supermodel Winnie Harlow guest-judge.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique’s new project causes him to question Vanessa’s true intentions.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ and Reza to finally meet face to face at Nema’s Boots ’N Brews event.
Movies
Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube) Documentary highlights the festival’s history since it first launched in 1999.
LA Originals (Netflix) Documentary deep-dives into Los Angeles’s street art scene featuring interviews with Kobe Bryant, Eminem and Michelle Rodriguez among others.
The Main Event (Netflix) An 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar after discovering a wrestling mask.
Tigertail (Netflix) A once vibrant man is bored with his life and reminisces about his youth while trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Time to Hunt (Netflix) A group of young people planning a heist attracts the attention of a vicious killer.
Trolls World Tour (VOD) The animated movie premieres after its release in theaters was postponed due to coronavirus.
Sea Fever (VOD) A scientist reluctantly boards an Irish fishing trawler and along with the captain and two others, become isolated at sea where madness ensues.
Premieres
Brews Brothers (Netflix) Feuding brothers must work together to keep their brewery operating, but mishaps keep causing chaos.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, Anderson .Paak.
—