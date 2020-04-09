(All times Eastern.)

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Aram enlists Red’s help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s husband.

Charmed (CW at 8) The charmed ones must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) The team discovers the ransomware code used to attack the L.A. power grid was written by Riley years ago.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and supermodel Winnie Harlow guest-judge.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique’s new project causes him to question Vanessa’s true intentions.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ and Reza to finally meet face to face at Nema’s Boots ’N Brews event.

Movies

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube) Documentary highlights the festival’s history since it first launched in 1999.

LA Originals (Netflix) Documentary deep-dives into Los Angeles’s street art scene featuring interviews with Kobe Bryant, Eminem and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

The Main Event (Netflix) An 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar after discovering a wrestling mask.

Tigertail (Netflix) A once vibrant man is bored with his life and reminisces about his youth while trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Time to Hunt (Netflix) A group of young people planning a heist attracts the attention of a vicious killer.

Trolls World Tour (VOD) The animated movie premieres after its release in theaters was postponed due to coronavirus.

Sea Fever (VOD) A scientist reluctantly boards an Irish fishing trawler and along with the captain and two others, become isolated at sea where madness ensues.

Premieres

Brews Brothers (Netflix) Feuding brothers must work together to keep their brewery operating, but mishaps keep causing chaos.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kerry Washington, Anderson .Paak.

