(All times Eastern.)

MacGyver (CBS at 8) When Russ is kidnapped, Mac and the team must break out a previously murderous psychopath, now pacifist, from prison to help find him.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker prospects new ground in Alaska, and Rick digs deep for big gold in a second cut.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) As Magnum, Higgins and TC try to pull one over on a Customs agent to get Higgins a green card, armed gunmen storm the federal building and start taking hostages.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny’s opposition to authority clashes with Jamie’s adherence to the rules, as both brothers work to solve a murder.

Movies

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis (pictured), and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. The late Chadwick Boseman also stars in what will be his final film.

Small Axe: Education (Amazon Prime) Steve McQueen’s Amazon anthology series concludes with a coming-of-age story about a 12-year-old boy whose wrongful transfer to a “special needs” school tips parents off to systemic racial discrimination in their school system.

Premieres

On Pointe (Disney Plus) This six-part series follows the young students at New York’s School of American Ballet as they rehearse for a production of Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”

Special

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Amazon Prime) Hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May journey through Madagascar in search of buried treasure.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Olivia Colman, Lucas Hedges, Barry Gibb, Jhené Aiko, Nas.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) George Clooney, Black Pumas.

— Nina Zafar