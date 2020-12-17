Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny’s opposition to authority clashes with Jamie’s adherence to the rules, as both brothers work to solve a murder.
Movies
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis (pictured), and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. The late Chadwick Boseman also stars in what will be his final film.
Small Axe: Education (Amazon Prime) Steve McQueen’s Amazon anthology series concludes with a coming-of-age story about a 12-year-old boy whose wrongful transfer to a “special needs” school tips parents off to systemic racial discrimination in their school system.
Premieres
On Pointe (Disney Plus) This six-part series follows the young students at New York’s School of American Ballet as they rehearse for a production of Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.”
Special
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Amazon Prime) Hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May journey through Madagascar in search of buried treasure.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Olivia Colman, Lucas Hedges, Barry Gibb, Jhené Aiko, Nas.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) George Clooney, Black Pumas.
— Nina Zafar