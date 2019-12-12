Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Louis tries to help Jessica with holiday planning. Midseason finale.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 9) Rick’s season hangs in the balance when an engineering disaster shuts him down.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A report on Lou Pearlman, former Backstreet Boys and ’N Sync manager who ran one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history.

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) As the sisters prepare to open the portal to the Dark One, Hansen makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Specials

88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (CW at 8) The event, which took place on Hollywood Boulevard on Thanksgiving weekend, features commentary from Montel Williams, Elizabeth Stanton and Mario Lopez.

CMT Crossroads: Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young (CMT at 10) The series pairs a country artist with musicians from different genres playing together, swapping stories and songs.

Movies

6 Underground (Netflix) Michael Bay directs Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent and Dave Franco in a Netflix thriller about a global team of secretive billionaire vigilantes.

Christmas Stars (Lifetime at 8) When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal.

Mel Brooks Unwrapped (HBO at 9) A look back at the legendary career of award-winning actor Mel Brooks through his interviews with producer Alan Yentob.

Returning

The Expanse (Amazon Prime) Season 4.

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mark Harmon, Caitlin Weierhauser.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) John Cena, Bindi Irwin.

— Nina Zafar

