High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) It’s opening night, but what’s opening night without surprise visitors, big decisions and second chances.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Hilde and her friends face the consequences, and the Liskos try to help Sylvester recover some memories.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Owen does damage control after accidentally ruining a marriage proposal, and Molly attends Bitsy’s birthday party with Brendan.
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Chris Paul takes center stage and gives someone a home renovation.
Charmed (CW at 8) Macy is on the brink of death after an encounter with the Whispering Evil, and Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him with something.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon prepares for the initial public offering and asks Blake for help, and Sam and Culhune have some roadblocks in their new partnership.
Icon: Music Through the Lens (PBS at 9) Take a look at the touring stories of some of the biggest artists, including David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) A young boy with an “imaginary friend” messes up his parents’ plan to sell their house.
Premieres
Mind for Design (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Brian Patrick Flynn takes his skills and talent for personable touches into his own show.
Specials
Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Netflix) A woman seeks revenge after making a mysterious discovery in this special episode.
2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies (NBC at 7:30) The Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Miniseries
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix) A sequel to “Masters of the Universe” featuring He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-at-Arms as guardians of Castle Grayskull.
Movies
Bankrolled (Netflix) Two millennial bros pitch a social justice app that raises millions of dollars, but they still need to make the app.
Blood Red Sky (Netflix) A group of terrorists hijack a flight, and a mysteriously ill women reveals a secret to protect her son.
Jolt (Amazon Prime) Kate Beckinsale is a woman with a neurological condition that makes her burst into violent rages. Blamed for her husband’s murder, she sets out to clear her name.
The Last Letter From Your Lover (Netflix) A journalist finds love letters from the 1960s and sets out to untangle the mystery of the lovers’ affair.
Playing With Sharks (Disney Plus) Showing the work of Valerie Taylor, a shark researcher and filmmaker, along with interviews with Taylor herself.
A Second Chance: Rivals (Netflix) Maddy Cornell might not have made the Olympics, but she finds purpose in coaching young gymnasts.
Stuntman (Disney Plus) A documentary about professional stuntman Eddie Braun.
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (HBO at 9) A look at the music festival Woodstock ‘99.
Returning
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Hostel Daze (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
Sky Rojo (Netflix) Season 2.
Darcey & Stacey (TLC at 10:30) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matt Damon, Jason Sudeikis, Camila Cabello.
— Anying Guo