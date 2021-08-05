Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Rebecca has a special visitor shadow her at work; a player returns but is not welcomed back by the team.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Tragedy strikes for the Lisko family; Hilde loses her paper; Izzy takes a stand.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo get wireless with some “Pod People,” watch their backs in “Blind Spotted” and hit the store hard during “Market Mayhem.”
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Country singer Lauren Alina helps transform the home of her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley, who kept her grounded as her career started to take off.
Icon: Music Through the Lens (PBS at 9) A look at the importance of music magazines, exploring the early covers of Rolling Stone, Q, Mojo and more.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles compete and try to fall in love as the competition for the cash prize progresses.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon tells Anders she’s worried that she hasn’t heard from Liam, and Blake is angry when he finds out what Adam has kept from him.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) The Roman Agency takes on a haunted subdivision as well as troubled house by the sea.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Donna de Varona, Tavis Smiley and Ben Shapiro.
Premieres
Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, pictured above with Debra Winger, stars as Mr. Corman, a failed musician turned fifth-grade teacher.
Hit & Run (Netflix) A man looks for the truth behind his wife’s death and ends up in an international tangle of secrets.
For the Love of Kitchens (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker and Robin McLellan of DeVOL Kitchens help clients craft the most customized, functional kitchen for them.
Navarasa (Netflix) A look at nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory in this anthology series.
Ranch to Table (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Take a step into what ranch life looks like and get a taste of old family recipes, all thanks to Elizabeth Poett, a multigenerational rancher.
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (Amazon Prime) A new breed of zombie faces off against a wanted drug lord.
Miniseries
Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (IMDb TV) The country star talks about all the highs and lows of his career and life.
Movies
The Suicide Squad (HBO Max) Simultaneously a sequel and reboot to the 2016 film of the same name, this year’s “The Suicide Squad” welcomes new faces and old into the group of misfits.
The Swarm (Amazon Prime) A single mother breeds locusts but can’t seem to get them to reproduce until she realizes they have a taste for blood.
Val (Amazon Prime) Actor Val Kilmer documented his life for 40 years, resulting in a film about the one and only Val Kilmer.
Vivo (Netflix) A kinkajou journeys from Cuba to Miami in this musical adventure starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan.
Death She Wrote (LMN at 8) Famous writer Lila hires a personal assistant named Mary, who turns out to be an obsessive, dangerous fan who wants to take over Lila’s life.
Returning
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu; Peacock) Season 4.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Season 17.
— Anying Guo