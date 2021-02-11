MacGyver (CBS at 8) Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega to infiltrate a Codex cell.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Fred discovers promising new ground under the former mayor’s house.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) TC talks to a military recruit who may be enlisting for the wrong reasons.

20/20 (ABC at 9) The fiancee of a world-renowned surgeon is caught in his web of lies and deceit.

Lovers’ Lane Murders (Oxygen at 9) College students Cassandra Hailey and Keith Call go missing in 1988 from a lovers’ lane area in Tidewater Virginia.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Markos Moulitsas and Steve Schmidt.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) After Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting, he butts heads with the detective assigned to the case.

Painting with John (HBO at 11) John explains the origin of the painting he made in honor of Gore Vidal.

Premieres

Nadiya Bakes (Netflix) “The Great British Bake Off” winner, chef and author Nadiya Hussain, above, serves up an array of beautiful baked goods and and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Buried by the Bernards (Netflix) In this reality series, the bickering but big-hearted Bernard family manage their budget-friendly funeral home while helping grieving families say farewell.

Movies

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix) Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans --- with and without Peter.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime) Quick-witted teen Mark is content living the same day in an endless loop when his world is turned upside-down by the mysterious Margaret, and the two struggle to figure out how to escape their never-ending day.

Judas and the Black Messiah (HBO Max) Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.

Miniseries

Hip Hop Uncovered (FX at 10) How America’s streets helped shape hip-hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.

Specials

Hate by Dani Rovira (Netflix) From his hometown of Malaga, Dani Rovira reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred in this unfiltered comedy special.

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story (Discovery Plus) This two-hour documentary reveals the truth about Jodi’s past and her relationship with Travis Alexander, and looks into the shocking details of what really happened in the weeks leading up to his death.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kenan Thompson, Lana Condor, Fireboy DML.