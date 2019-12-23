Movie

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (Showtime at 9) The band opens up about its extraordinary career and talks candidly about the highs and lows it has endured over four decades.

Miniseries

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix) The six-part series looks at the past 18 months in the life of actor/comedian Kevin Hart.

Returning

Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss (Hulu) Hulu’s horror anthology continues with a show that follows a group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly as they head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Letterkenny (Hulu) The Canadian comedy series about the crazy situations that Wayne and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. Season 8.

Premiere

The Gift (Netflix) A painter in Istanbul embarks on a personal journey as she unearths universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site and its link to her past.

— Nina Zafar

