Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Louis shows Jessica why Halloween is so great.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique continues with her devious plans.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank works to vindicate a detective accused of excessive force.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests Chris Cuomo, Zach Galifianakis, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Donny Deutsch and Dan Carlin.

Van Helsing (SyFy at 10) Hansen reveals a secret when Same and the Brides arrive at Fort Collins.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) Father-and-son artists Jimmy Ray Flynn and Gianni Arone are invited to create a work of art in Room 104.

Returning

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) Sandy and her longtime agent Norman continue their friendship journey and life’s curveballs in Los Angeles. Season 2.

Premieres

Prank Encounters (Netflix) Hidden-camera prank show where real people become the stars of their own horror movie.

Zomboat! (Hulu) A story following the aftermath of a zombie takeover being unleashed in Birmingham, England.

Movie

Rattlesnake (Netflix) After a woman saves her daughter from a poisonous snakebite, a mother must repay the debt by committing murder.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eddie Murphy, Ree Drummond.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer.

— Nina Zafar

