Peaky Blinders (Netflix) Season 5 centers on Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and the rest of the family grappling with the 1929 stock market crash, as well as other threats. (Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Katie’s boss Whitney comes into town.

WWE SmackDown (FOX at 8) Live broadcast of SmackDown’s 20th anniversary special from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS at 8) Tani and Junior must plot an escape for themselves.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Louis and Jessica take a trip down memory lane.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) A predator poses as a ride-share driver.

Returning

Goliath (Amazon) Season 3

Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 3

Rotten (Netflix) Season 2

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Season 7

Premieres

Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie (Hulu) On Halloween night, a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest fears to life.

Raising Dion (Netflix) A single mother must hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him from exploitation.

Relentless With Kate Snow (Oxygen at 8) A mother takes to the streets to find her son’s killer herself.

Murder in Amish Country (ID at 8) Police don’t know what to make of a confession from the husband of a long-dead woman.

Freakshow Cakes (Cooking at 11) Three cake artists whip up the freakiest cakes imaginable.

Movie

In the Tall Grass (Netflix) After hearing a boy’s cry for help, a pregnant woman and her brother wade into a vast field of grass, only to discover there may be no way out.

Smuggling in Suburbia (Lifetime Movies at 8) A single mother must fight for her daughter’s freedom after she is arrested.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joaquin Phoenix, Zoey Deutch, Gary Vaynerchuk

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Hamm, Pete Alonso