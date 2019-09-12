Unbelievable (Netflix) A woman (Kaitlyn Dever as Marie Adler) is accused of lying about a rape, and two fem (Beth Dubber/Netflix)

(All times Eastern.)

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) The world’s greatest bots fight to win a spot in the knockout round.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) The Killjoy trio scramble to find a way to defeat the Lady.

Couples Therapy (Showtime at 10) Mau explains to Orna and Annie how he needs sex every day.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Bari Weiss, Michael Moore, Fernand Amandi, Krystal Ball and Michael Steele.

Premieres

Marianne (Netflix) A horror writer realizes that the evil spirit haunting her in her dreams really exists and is creating chaos in the real world.

Undone (Prime Video) This adult animation comedy is about a woman named Alma who, after a serious car accident, realizes she can experience time in a new way. She uses her newfound ability to investigate the death of her father.

Murder in the Bayou (Showtime at 9) A true-crime miniseries about the mysterious slayings of eight Louisiana prostitutes.

Returning

The Chef Show (Netflix) Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen. Season 2.

The Ranch (Netflix) After Colt’s career as a pro athlete doesn’t work out, he begins helping his dad and brother work on their ranch. Season 7.

Top Boy (Netflix) Two London drug dealers’ pursuit of money and power is threatened by a new hustler in town. Season 3.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) An anthology series set in a hotel room where guests reveal their unique circumstances and quirks. Season 3.

Movies

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Netflix) Comedian Chelsea Handler explores the concept of white privilege, the ways she’s benefited from it and its impact on American culture.

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos (Prime Video) Get to know the soccer icon Sergio Ramos through this glimpse into his football world as well as his personal life.