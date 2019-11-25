Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Violet is captured by a sadistic ringmaster and must battle her way out of his gladiator arena.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) While on a layover from collecting a rare botanical specimen, a scientist wakes to find herself inside a lush, rapidly growing jungle.

Movies

Staging Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A woman who stages homes for a living helps a widower stage his home for the holidays.

Premieres

Harley Quinn (DC Universe) Kaley Cuoco heads the voice cast of the streaming service’s latest original series.

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix) A look at blockbusters that brought us together and became classics. Meet the actors, directors and industry insiders who made them happen.

Specials

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix) A Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (CW at 9) The hosts are joined by Alyson Hannigan with this all-new special, complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy.

— Nina Zafar

