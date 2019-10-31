Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake and Cristal surprise Adam with some news that doesn’t sit well.

Long Island Medium (TLC at 9) Theresa doesn’t shut off spirit for an entire day.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie helps a friend deal with illicit pictures of his daughter.

Van Helsing (SyFy at 10) Max leads Flesh and Axel on a chase through the desert.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Pediatrician Jay Gordon, Ronan Farrow, Christina Bellantoni, Dennis Prager and Richard Stengel.

Premieres

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) This series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell follows a newsroom grappling with a sexual misconduct scandal.

Oprah’s Book Club (Apple TV+) Oprah Winfrey and award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates discuss his first novel, “The Water Dancer.”

See (Apple TV+) Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss, a warrior in a world set 200 years in the future, after a virus has decimated the planet’s population and left the survivors blind.

Dickinson (Apple TV+) Period comedy series with a modern sensibility starring Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson.

Vice Investigates (Hulu) Three episodes premiere before the series returns in December.

Movies

American Son (Netflix) A story involving a mother’s search for her missing teenage son in Florida features the recent Broadway cast, including Kerry Washington.

Fire in Paradise (Netflix) Survivors recall the catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire, which ravaged Paradise, Calif.

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix) An empty-nester embarks on a solo trip to Africa.

The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+) An elephant herd is followed for several years, allowing viewers to get to know the different family members.

Special

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix) Four-episode mini-season set in Tokyo.

Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted (Showtime at 9) Social media comedic sensation Celeste Barber explains the story behind some of her most famous images.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Conan O’Brien.

— Nina Zafar

