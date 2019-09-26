Transparent (Amazon Prime) The series finale is a one-episode, two-hour musical extravaganza revolving around the death of the show's main character, Maura Pfefferman. (Nicole Wilder Photography)

(All times Eastern.)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Michael Turco, Chipper Lowell, Naathan Phan, Murray SawChuck, Tommy Wind, Andi Gladwin, Francis Menotti and Greg Gleason.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Salman Rushdie, Gina McCarthy, Linette Lopez, Noah Rothman, Barney Frank.

Returning

Locked Up: Vis a Vis (Netflix) Season 4

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Season 4

Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 8) Season 10

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8:30) Season 6

20/20 (ABC at 9) Season 42

Dateline (NBC at 9) Season 28

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Season 2

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Season 4

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Season 10

Premieres

The Politician (Netflix) A dark comedy focused on an ambitious California teen played by Ben Platt, beginning with his quest to become president of his high school’s student council. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix) A Philadelphia detective has an obsession with a female serial killer whose crimes defy explanation.

Skylines (Netflix) A hip-hop producer gets involved in the world of organized crime when the record label he signs with becomes the center of a deadly drug business.

Special

CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Friends (CMT at 10) Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt and Lucius join Crow for an intimate one-hour special with performances and interviews.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billie Eilish, Sebastian Maniscalco

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Patricia Heaton, Tegan and Sara