Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Greg Frewin, Dyna Staats, Matt Marcy and Guilherme Silveira.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) When Mac and the team are unable to prevent sensitive intel from falling into Codex’s hands, Mac must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together himself to prevent the info’s transmission.

AD

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Guest comic Greg Proops.

AD

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) When Higgins is abducted, Magnum discovers it’s retaliation related to one of his first cases.

Painting With John (HBO at 11) John shares the story of being turned away from the DMV at 17 and how his mother tried to intervene.

Premieres

Tribes of Europa (Netflix) In 2070, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless micro-states fighting for dominance. German-language program.

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime) Three characters, each with their own troubling backstory, are pushed to the edge as the truth about their pasts and motives becomes murkier.

Specials

The Chameleon Killer (Discovery Plus) Decades after first uncovering the bodies of a woman and young girl discarded in a barrel in 1985, detectives take viewers through a convoluted case that led to the capture of a serial killer who used fake identities to evade justice.

Movies

Nomadland (Hulu) After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand as Fern) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

AD

AD

I Care a Lot (Netflix) A shady legal guardian lands in hot water when she tries to bilk a woman who has ties to a powerful gangster.

Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy (Comedy Central at 10) A documentary based on the irreverent comedian’s life that explores the hilarious and controversial material he left behind.

Returning

For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kate Hudson, Dominique Fishback, Evanescence.