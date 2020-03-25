WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) New Day takes on The Usos in a No. 1 contenders match.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red reunites with an ex, and a group of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon offers to keep an eye on Connor while Liam follows a lead regarding his baby mama.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ and Destiney confront each other.
High Maintenance (HBO at 11) A.J. fails to make plans for Halloween, but his night takes an unexpected turn.
Premieres
Baghdad Central (Hulu) Drama series set in October 2003 in U.S.-occupied Iraq following the disbandment of the Iraqi army and the aftermath of the invasion.
Making the Cut (Amazon Prime) Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host 12 designers who face challenges and assignments that will test their design skills.
Somewhere South (WETA at 9; WMPT at 9:30) Follow chef Vivian Howard as she digs deeper into the roots of Southern food and cooking.
Vagrant Queen (Syfy at 10) Fantasy series following protagonist Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast as she evades the Republic government out to extinguish her bloodline.
Movies
Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (Netflix) A look at a year in the life of popular drag queen Trixie Mattel.
Uncorked (Netflix) A young man upsets his father when he pursues his dream of becoming a master sommelier instead of joining the family barbecue business.
Returning
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix) Season 2.
Mama June: Family Crisis (WE tv at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tina Fey, José Andrés, best of Fallon.
—