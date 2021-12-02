Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum tails Higgins and finds she’s working on covertly ingratiating herself with a group that wants to topple MI-6.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) An attempt to foil a killer unleashes a supernatural being that feeds on sorrow and despair.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Anthony team up to crack a double homicide that might involve Anthony’s cousin, Joey, who is found to have ties to a gang.
How To With John Wilson (HBO at 10) How to appreciate wine.
Premieres
Coming Out Colton (Netflix) A new series follows former NFL player and “Bachelor” personality Colton Underwood as he lives as an out member of the LGBTQ community.
Harlem (Prime Video) Four female friends try to navigate their life in this comedy set in Harlem.
Specials
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (Apple TV Plus) The diva returns with a holiday special to perform alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix) Shaun’s hunt for a larger stocking leads to an unpredictable holiday quest.
Miniseries
Chasing Ghislaine (ID at 8) A three-part, one-night docuseries that investigates the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein.
Movies
Christmas Again (Disney at 8) An 11-year-old looks to liven up the holidays as her parents are going through a divorce, but a wish to a mall Santa has her living through the same day on repeat.
A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime at 8) A successful attorney and her mother return to a beloved winter resort for a final Christmas celebration.
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hallmark at 8) An optometrist receives a gift from a secret admirer for each night of Hanukkah.
Missing and Alone (Lifetime Movie at 8) A mother learns her daughter has unwittingly joined a reckless game that requires contestants to stay hidden in the woods for 72 hours.
You’re Watching Video Music Box (Showtime at 8) A look at the longest-running music video showcase, which gave rise to hip-hop artists such as Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige.
Finales
Pen15 (Hulu) The acclaimed comedy about the awkwardness of middle school returns. Co-creators and co-stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle announced that the show will end following this season.
Money Heist (Netflix) The final five episodes of the Spanish crime drama, which found a large global audience on Netflix, debuts.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tyler Perry, Michael Bublé, CKay.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Natalie Hemby.
