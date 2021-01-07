Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Noah Sonie, Malin Nilsson, Peter Samelson and Michael Karl.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job.

Mini-series

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix) Author Fran Lebowitz, above right, provides a guide to New York City, weighing in on tourists, money, subways, the arts, and the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square. Directed by Lebowitz’s longtime friend Martin Scorsese, above left, and peppered with the legendary director’s own witty takes on the town he knows well.

Premieres

Marvel Studios: Legends (Disney Plus) This series showcases individual Marvel universe characters viewers have come to know and love over the years and revisits some of their most iconic moments. The first two episodes will feature Wanda and Vision.

Self-Made Mansions (HGTV at 8) Lifestyle consultant Clinton Kelly helps successful, self-made people who have gone from rags to riches find their dream homes.

Movies

Charming (Netflix) On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soul mate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom. An animated musical with the voices of Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato, Sia, Ashley Tisdale, G.E.M. and Avril Lavigne.

Herself (Amazon Prime) Young mother Sandra escapes her abusive husband and fights back against a broken housing system, and in the process, she rebuilds her life and rediscovers herself.

Returning

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Season 9.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Mark Normand.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mountain Goats, “The Colbert Questionnert,” featuring George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep.