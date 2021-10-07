Foundation (Apple TV Plus) Salvor fights with an enemy of the Empire, and while brothers Day and Dusk are at odds, Brother Dawn struggles with a dark secret.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Richmond gets its last chance to win promotion, and Ted must deal with the consequences of Trent Crimm’s exposé.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel, and Steelo feel for some people who “Can’t Hide the Hurt,” discover that sometimes you should “Erase the Ring” and give up on some “Obedience School Dropouts.”
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Actor Scott Wolf is featured, as well as magicians the Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo and Ben Seidman.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Rick’s crew rescues a greenhorn and her rock truck, and Tony’s team tries an ancient fix to keep his operation afloat.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) While in Mexico, Hondo joins forces with a local officer on a dangerous rescue mission but ends up with a target on his on back. In Los Angeles, Hicks thinks about disbanding the team.
Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) Two travel lovers move to New Orleans, but one of them wants a home with distinctive architecture while the other is focused on getting rental income.
Life After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Sara catches Shawn in a lie; Brittany’s encounter with the cops is troubling; Sammy’s jealousy affects Amber on a double date; Daonte’s confession about Nicolle surprises his mother.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Denise DiCharry teaches high level choreography to see who catches on quickly, and Kelli gets to know a rookie more.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins reunite and work on a case concerning a construction worker’s death; TC and Shammy are skyjacked by a pair of drug runners disguised as tourists.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Those closest to Idaho mother Lori Isenberg, who was convicted of murdering her husband earlier this year, speak out on the case.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at the top artifacts that prove extraterrestrials were among humans once.
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) Horror has been warning us on pandemics for forever, in “Contagion,” “Rabid” and “The Andromeda Strain.”
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Tensions between Frank and Mayor Chase thicken after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral; Danny and Baez look into a gang attack.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Steven Pinker, Michael Render (also known as Killer Mike) and Robert Costa.
Premieres
Acapulco (Apple TV Plus) A bilingual sitcom set in an Acapulco vacation resort in 1984.
Get Rolling With Otis (Apple TV Plus) Follow along with Otis the tractor and his friends on all their adventures.
Pretty Smart (Netflix) Chelsea, played by Emily Osment, pictured left with Olivia Macklin as Claire, has always been very book-smart, but she realizes she has more to learn after she’s forced to move in with her sister and her three roommates.
A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix) Hansel and Gretel walk out of their story into another tale full of twists and turns.
Specials
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney Plus) On Halloween night, Gonzo decides to spend a night in the scariest place in the world — the Haunted Mansion.
Miniseries
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix) A docuseries looking at the theories and facts around the deaths in the Delhi family.
Movies
Grudge (Netflix) A police chief is involved in a terrible incident before a promotion and soon discovers a terrifying revenge plot.
Jacinta (Hulu) The film, shot over the course of three years, follows 26-year-old Jacinta and her mother, Rosemary, who are incarcerated together.
Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Prime) Following the global pop star as he preps for his first full concert in three years.
Madame X (Paramount Plus) A concert documentary of Madonna’s performance in Lisbon in January 2020, celebrating her 14th album of the same name.
My Brother, My Sister (Netflix) Nik, Tesla and Tesla’s kids are forced under one roof after a will binds them to live together.
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix) Koko grows up in a jungle and meets Ash and Pikachu one day and discovers both the human world and a plot that threatens his home.
Stalked in Paradise (LMN at 8) Olivia puts herself on stock photography websites to earn a living, but a man suddenly starts stalking her and her husband.
Welcome to the Blumhouse: Madres (Amazon Prime) A couple expecting their first child move to a migrant farm community in 1970s California and soon the wife starts experiencing terrifying visions.
Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Manor (Amazon Prime Video) Judith Albright suffers a stroke and is moved into a historic nursing home and she soon suspects something supernatural is at play.
Returning
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) Season 2.
Family Business (Netflix) Season 3.
Jessey and Nessy (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV) Part 2 of season 1.
Pan y Circo (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Season 13.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Season 44.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas, Big Red Machine.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron.
— Anying Guo