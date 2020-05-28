Space Force (Netflix) “The Office” vets Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, and Howard Klein reunite for another workplace comedy, this time about the launch of the U.S. Space Force. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.
Specials
Haircut Night in America (CBS at 8) Hosted by Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, top hairstylists from across the country will guide celebrities through DIY haircuts, color and styling.
Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son (Showtime at 9) Trejo’s first comedy special explores the Long Beach native’s upbringing as an only child and first-generation Mexican American.
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery (ID at 9) Examining the case of Kyron Horman, who was dropped off at school in Portland, Ore., in 2010 and never seen again. Suspicion falls on his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive.
Movie
The Vast of Night (Amazon Prime) In the 1950s, two kids search for the source of a mysterious frequency that has descended on their town.
Returning
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) Season 3.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Staff favorites, including Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Steve Carell.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sean Penn.
— Nina Zafar