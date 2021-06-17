High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) A rival school releases a viral video to undermine the Wildcats, and Nina tinkers with a new song.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Westbrook is one win away from Division 2, and Carlsbad might have stolen its playbook.
Emergency Call (ABC at 8) A mother drunkenly speeds down a road in Alaska with her child in the back seat, and an intruder breaks into the home of a woman who lives alone.
Charmed (CW at 8) Maggie has a disturbing vision, and Mel and Harry struggle to adjust with difficult new circumstances.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 8) Axel and Violet save an important figure from America’s past who may be the key in helping them fight against the Dark One.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake gives Fallon a warning about mixing marriage and business, and Kirby and Alexis compete for Adam’s attention.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Nikki Glaser, Paul Begala and Jane Coaston.
Premieres
Physical (Apple TV Plus) Rose Byrne is a restless, tortured housewife who finds empowerment through aerobics.
The Rational Life (Netflix) A career-focused woman navigates a challenging workplace, a love triangle and a difficult mother.
So Not Worth It (Netflix) A comedy set in a South Korean college dormitory.
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix) Three travelers visit vacation rentals around the world and share their budget tips and tricks.
Specials
Soul of a Nation: Juneteenth: An Evening of Celebration and Resilience (ABC at 9) An evening of performance, storytelling and observance of Juneteenth.
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: #(Hashtag) (Comedy Central at 11) The “Daily Show” writer in his first comedy special.
Movies
A Family (Netflix) Kenji was taken in by the yakuza at a young age and swears his loyalty to the family code, despite the changing times.
Fatherhood (Netflix) A widowed new father navigates the world of parenthood on his own.
Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix) A nomadic gangster fights for a place to call home.
Sherni (Amazon Prime Video) An officer hopes to find balance in a world of man-and-animal conflict.
Luca (Disney Plus) A Pixar film about a young boy and his adventures with his best friend.
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic at 9) Dawn Porter’s documentary follows Washington Post reporter DeNeen L. Brown as she investigates the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Pictured above: Brown and author Marc Carlson look through archives at the McFarlin Library at the University of Tulsa.
Returning
Elite (Netflix) Season 4.
Love After Lockup (We TV at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Chrissy Metz, St. Vincent.
— Anying Guo