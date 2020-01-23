Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon assembles a group to help find Kirby.
Premieres
The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix) Documentary series about the lifestyle and wellness company Goop, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow.
Movies
A Sun (Netflix) A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.
The Wrong Housesitter (LMN at 8) A man’s benign suburban life is rocked with the introduction of a deadly new house sitter.
Returning
The Ranch (Netflix) Season 8.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) Season 3.
Shrill (Hulu) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Guy Raz, Carmen Lynch.
—