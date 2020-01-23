(All times Eastern.)

Charmed (CW at 8) Maggie and Mel fear Jordan’s curse is alive and well.

WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) Live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The last stop before the Royal Rumble.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker piles up gold and makes a big move while Rick banks his biggest haul of the year.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon assembles a group to help find Kirby.

Premieres

The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix) Documentary series about the lifestyle and wellness company Goop, founded by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Movies

A Sun (Netflix) A family reckons with the aftermath of their younger son’s incarceration and a greater misfortune that follows.

The Wrong Housesitter (LMN at 8) A man’s benign suburban life is rocked with the introduction of a deadly new house sitter.

Returning

The Ranch (Netflix) Season 8.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) Season 3.

Shrill (Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Guy Raz, Carmen Lynch.

Nina Zafar