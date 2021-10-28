Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a solution to a swimmers’ problem; a tool helping cat lovers find their perfect match; a product that encourages kids to wash their hands; a beauty line that draws inspiration from a woman’s African heritage. Nirav Tolia is the guest shark.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo get a kick out of some kids who are “Frightening the Folks” and prepare to fight back against some “Evil Machines.”
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Tony returns to finally defeat the Hunker Creek curse and get some gold; Rick puts Brennan in charge of finding new ground; Fred bets on a new wash plant; Todd discusses his final three seasons; the Dakota Boys celebrate a record year.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Dangerous sleepwalking strikes the town; Nancy wonders whether the Frozen Heart murders have actually been solved; Nancy’s feelings for Ace return; George is upset by a friend request.
Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) Gloria Satterfield was a housekeeper employed by lawyer Alex Murdaugh and was found dead in his house, but the insurance money meant for Satterfield’s family was allegedly mishandled by the lawyer.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Lisa makes a revenge plan; Shawn is questioned by Sara’s mom; Nicolle has a big decision to make.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) The candidates try out for coveted positions; only five cuts are left to make the top 36.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Sean Spicer, Caitlin Flanagan and Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.).
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) A look at the chaos of holiday horror through films such as “Krampus,” “My Bloody Valentine” and “Halloween,” featuring returning guest Jamie Lee Curtis.
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) Jai, Cam and Lauren try to save the retirement home from the dead.
Premieres
Call My Agent: Bollywood (Netflix) Four Mumbai talent agents do everything it takes to save their company.
Fairfax (Amazon Prime) An animated series about four middle school friends on a mission for fame.
Maradona: Blessed Dream (Amazon Prime) Looking at the life and career of soccer player Diego Maradona.
Swagger (Apple TV Plus) Taking inspiration from NBA star Kevin Durant’s life, the show takes a look at the players and families in youth basketball.
The Time It Takes (Netflix) Lina and Nico break up, and Lina struggles to move forward.
Specials
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! (CW at 8) The Scooby gang reunites to talk favorite cases and celebrate their legacy.
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger (Comedy Central at 10:30) The comedian, pictured above, returns for his third special for the network, talking about the issues affecting our society now, including police reform, White allies and Brazilian butt lifts.
Miniseries
Colin in Black & White (Netflix) A portrait of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s high school years and what prompted him to become an activist.
Movies
Army of Thieves (Netflix) A prequel to “Army of the Dead” centered on a woman who recruits bank teller Dieter to help her crack three safes across Europe.
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount Plus) The seventh installment of the “Paranormal Activity” series that follows a young mother trying to figure out why her own mother disappeared.
Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity (Paramount Plus) A look into how the “Paranormal Activity” franchise came to be.
Christmas in Harmony (Hallmark at 8) Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus, which is directed by her ex.
Deadly Due Date (LMN at 8) A couple reconnects with a pregnant classmate, but the encounter soon leads them astray.
Returning
Mythomaniac (Netflix) A working mother suspects her partner is cheating and decides to fake a medical diagnosis to win him back.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Idris Elba, Keri Russell, Sabrina Carpenter.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, My Morning Jacket.
— Anying Guo