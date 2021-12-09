Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nick, George and Bess peel back new information about the mysterious death of a college student.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) A cyberattack on the NYPD causes Frank to turn to an old friend and forces Danny and Baez to let a suspect loose.
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) The survivors are cornered and seek refuge with armed strangers.
How To With John Wilson (HBO at 10) How to find a parking spot.
Premieres
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix) “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney is the creator and star of a hybrid live-action and animated sendup of 1980s and ’90s Saturday morning cartoons.
Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Netflix) A spinoff of the popular saga of Joe Exotic takes a look at Doc Antle, who has been running private zoos throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix) Eight strangers live together in the Texas capital in an updated spin on “The Real World.”
Specials
For Auld Lang Syne (Apple TV Plus) After a disappointing Christmas, Lucy throws a New Year’s Eve party in a new “Peanuts” special.
Movies
A Daughter’s Deceit (Lifetime Movie at 8) A lawyer, who has an idyllic life as a mother and wife, is confronted by the daughter of a family from a court case long ago.
A Dickens of a Holiday! (Hallmark at 8) To commemorate the 100th anniversary of a hometown festival, a woman invites an old classmate (and movie star) to play Scrooge in a rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”
Holiday in Santa Fe (Lifetime at 8) A family-owned business that specializes in Mexican Christmas goods loses its matriarch, and a corporation threatens to buy it up.
Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime at 8) New York street photographer Ricky Powell, who made portraits of the Beastie Boys and Jean-Michel Basquiat, is the focus of a new documentary.
Returning
Crossing Swords (Hulu) The adult stop-motion animated comedy returns for season 2.
The Expanse (Amazon Prime) The acclaimed sci-fi series, based on the novels by James S.A. Corey, debuts the first episode of its final season.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rick Ross featuring Jazmine Sullivan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sting, David Alan Grier.
— Hau Chu