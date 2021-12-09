(All times Eastern.)

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) The sharks get pitched some seasonally themed businesses and products.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team turns to unlikely allies to rescue an undocumented woman.

Dateline (NBC at 9) An investigation into fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who has been accused of sex trafficking over many decades.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Lia must reveal a family secret following a holiday ransomware threat on the Honolulu Police Department.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nick, George and Bess peel back new information about the mysterious death of a college student.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) A cyberattack on the NYPD causes Frank to turn to an old friend and forces Danny and Baez to let a suspect loose.

Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) The survivors are cornered and seek refuge with armed strangers.

How To With John Wilson (HBO at 10) How to find a parking spot.

Premieres

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix) “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney is the creator and star of a hybrid live-action and animated sendup of 1980s and ’90s Saturday morning cartoons.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Netflix) A spinoff of the popular saga of Joe Exotic takes a look at Doc Antle, who has been running private zoos throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix) Eight strangers live together in the Texas capital in an updated spin on “The Real World.”

Specials

For Auld Lang Syne (Apple TV Plus) After a disappointing Christmas, Lucy throws a New Year’s Eve party in a new “Peanuts” special.

Movies

A Daughter’s Deceit (Lifetime Movie at 8) A lawyer, who has an idyllic life as a mother and wife, is confronted by the daughter of a family from a court case long ago.

A Dickens of a Holiday! (Hallmark at 8) To commemorate the 100th anniversary of a hometown festival, a woman invites an old classmate (and movie star) to play Scrooge in a rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”

Holiday in Santa Fe (Lifetime at 8) A family-owned business that specializes in Mexican Christmas goods loses its matriarch, and a corporation threatens to buy it up.

Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime at 8) New York street photographer Ricky Powell, who made portraits of the Beastie Boys and Jean-Michel Basquiat, is the focus of a new documentary.

Returning

Crossing Swords (Hulu) The adult stop-motion animated comedy returns for season 2.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime) The acclaimed sci-fi series, based on the novels by James S.A. Corey, debuts the first episode of its final season.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rick Ross featuring Jazmine Sullivan.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sting, David Alan Grier.

— Hau Chu