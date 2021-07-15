Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Hilde and Matt go to a remote island and make a distressing discovery.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) A jewel thief robs the Brandenham, which reminds Bitsy of an incident 50 years ago.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo deal with some “Cattitude Problems,” question some weird ideas in “You’re Wrong” and find out when it’s time to “Call a Contractor.”
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Singer and actor Anthony Ramos surprises someone with a renovation.
Charmed (CW at 8) The sisters confront the Whispering Evil, but their powers may not be enough to defeat it, and Macy faces down with Abby’s mother to get a secret weapon.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles continue to try to find romance, with a final cash prize as motivation.
Dynasty (CW at 9) While Fallon prepares for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, she and Liam find something startling and need more help. Blake and Cristal want to make new memories.
Dateline (NBC at 10) Nightclub owner Robert O’Dubaine is killed in his Chicago home and detectives uncover a path of betrayal and tradition connected to the murder.
Premieres
Johnny Test (Netflix) Preteen Johnny Test and his genetically modified talking dog try to save his family and the whole world.
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) A couple, played by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, pictured above, discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical as they try to revive their relationship.
SurrealEstate (Syfy at 10) A real estate agent specializes in haunted houses, communicating and negotiating with houses no one else will take on.
Specials
Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska (Discovery Plus) Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans travel the world to find rare and elusive wildlife.
The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Soccer Olympic Team (Peacock) A look back at the Olympians’ enduring legacy at the Atlanta games.
Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising (Discovery at 8) Scientists and shark experts discover three sharks that have developed distinct and deadly ninja skills.
Monster Sharks of Andros Island (Discovery at 9) Shark researchers Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole go to Andros Island, Bahamas, to see if it is a new great hammerhead hotspot.
My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream House (HGTV at 9) Follow along with lottery winners as they start their search for new homes.
I Was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2 (Discovery at 11) Two adventure-seekers talk about their terrifying shark attack experiences.
Miniseries
McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu) Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sit down to talk about McCartney’s contribution to music, with the Beatles, Wings and his solo work.
Naomi Osaka (Netflix) A look at the tennis star as she navigates fame and her cultural roots.
Icon: Music Through the Lens (PBS at 9) A dive into the world of music photography.
Movies
Deep (Netflix) A young octopus and his friends search for help after he traps his family in their underwater home.
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix) Deena discovers the truth about Sarah Frier.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max) LeBron James and his son are trapped in digital space and the basketball star must team up with the Looney Tunes crew in an intense basketball game.
Returning
Explained (Netflix) Season 3.
Making the Cut (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Winston Duke, Gucci Mane, guest host Nick Kroll.
— Anying Guo