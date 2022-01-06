20/20 (ABC at 9) An investigation into the murder of Molly Watson, who was found dead on a Missouri road two days before her wedding to James Addie, who was revealed to have been living a double life.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A woman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a missed romantic connection, but their search uncovers a big secret.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) A cocktail party goes awry when a truth-telling ritual works its magic.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) The squad tries to intercept a shipment of illegal drugs; Jamie aids a neighbor settle a gambling debt.
Guy: Hawaiian Style (Food at 9) The Fieris explore the Big Island, and Guy cooks with drummer Mick Fleetwood.
Chillin Island (HBO at 10:30) The crew heads to the red desert with rapper Ski Mask the Slump God.
Premieres
El Deafo (Apple TV Plus) An animated series with a world of anthropomorphic rabbits based off the loosely autobiographical graphic novel by Cece Bell, who grew up deaf.
Hype House (Netflix) A look at the residence of a collective of influential TikTok teens who navigate conflicts on- and offline.
Ladies Who List: Atlanta (OWN at midnight) Six women in the Atlanta real estate market manage their professional and personal lives.
Movie
Killer Stepmom (Lifetime Movie at 8) An untrustworthy teen tries to tell the truth to her mother when she sees her new stepmother commit murder.
Returning
Search Party (HBO Max)
Johnny Test (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8)
Undercover Boss (CBS at 8)
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery at 10)
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, JB Smoove, Matthew Broussard.
— Hau Chu