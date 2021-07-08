High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Gina is stranded at the airport, where a surprise run-in changes her, and the separated Wildcats bond over a song.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) The contents of the black box shock Hilde, and Matt finally realizes how little he knew about his father.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Owen takes Molly to get a new bra, and Helen finds a key that could finally reveal whether she’s in Bitsy’s will.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo leave their clothes on in “Biggie Dipping,” tolerate too much lactose in “Dairy Queens” and dive deep into the “Pits of Despair.”
Dateline (NBC at 10) Nichole Payne and her son Taylor are found dead in their home, and nearly a decade later, the case begins to unravel.
Premieres
The Cook of Castamar (Netflix) It is 1720 Madrid, and a talented cook grabs the attention of a widowed duke.
Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV) The Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief are back, and when someone needs help, they are able to provide leverage.
Luxe Listings Sydney (Amazon Prime Video) Set in Sydney, three real estate agents show properties and find success in the hustle and bustle of the industry.
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Celebrities, including Wayne Brady, pictured above with Jason Cameron, give surprise home renovations to people from their hometowns who have made an impact on them and their success.
Specials
Entre Nos Presents: Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO Max) Frankie discusses growing up as a Mexican American in Los Angeles, family and the difficulties of dating.
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (Netflix) The comedian shares the connection between his comedy stardom and his mastery of social cues.
Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant (Showtime at 9) Pete Lee just wants everyone to have a good time and is here for a nice, pleasant, humorous time.
Movies
Black Widow (Disney Plus) A deeper look into Natasha Romanoff, the woman behind Black Widow, who must confront her past.
Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (Netflix) A typical teenage summer of fun turns into a fight to survive at Camp Nightwing in the second part of the trilogy.
How I Became a Superhero (Netflix) Superheroes are assimilating into Parisian society, but a new drug gives superpowers to mortals.
Last Summer (Netflix) A teenager wants the affection of a childhood crush and ends up entangled in a love triangle while on summer vacation.
Returning
Atypical (Netflix) Season 4.
Biohackers (Netflix) Season 2.
The Snoopy Show (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
This Way Up (Hulu) Season 2.
Virgin River (Netflix) Season 3.
