RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens must create extravagant products for the new drag queen lifestyle brand, Droop.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon looks for the perfect wedding gift for Liam.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike surprises Paulina with a trip to Hawaii for her birthday and invites the group to come along.

Movies

Abe (Video on demand) Abe is a 12-year-old Brooklyn boy who cooks in an attempt to unite his half Israeli and half Palestinian family.

Bad Therapy (Video on demand) Bob and Susan see a marriage counselor whose impulses bring their marriage to the breaking point.

Endings, Beginnings (Video on demand) A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party.

Extra Ordinary (Video on demand) A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl.

The Quarry (Video on demand) After killing a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a church.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV Plus) Animated film based on Oliver Jeffers’s 2017 book.

Selah and the Spades (Amazon Prime) Selah, a senior at a boarding school, is the leader of the Spades, a group that sells drugs, and she is searching for someone to replace her when she graduates.

Premieres

#blackAF (Netflix) Kenya Barris and his fictional family navigate relationships, race and culture while grappling with their success.

Home (Apple TV Plus) Nine-episode series profiles some of the world’s most innovative houses.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) Singles meet and mingle on an island paradise, but must give up sex in order to win a $100,000 prize.

Friday Night In With the Morgans (AMC at 10) Jeffrey Dean Morgan connects with his guests via video streaming for conversations about life in this time of social distancing.

Returning

Bosch (Prime Video) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne, Kesha.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Reggie Watts.