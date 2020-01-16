Premieres

Endlings (Hulu) Four foster kids make a surprising discovery that impacts the entire universe.

Ares (Netflix) Aiming to become part of Amsterdam’s elite, an ambitious college student joins an exclusive society, unaware it’s hiding a horrifying secret.

Little America (Apple TV Plus) Eight half-hour tales of the immigrant experience in present-day America, inspired by the true stories reported in Epic Magazine.

Diary of a Future President (Disney Plus) Twelve-year-old Elena, a Cuban American girl, navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become president.

Returning

Hip-Hop Evolution (Netflix) Season 4.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Season 18.

Movies

Troop Zero (Amazon Prime) Based in 1977 in rural Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of space and enters a national competition to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record.

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (Netflix) When a woman is indicted on a charge of murdering her husband, her lawyer thinks there may be a conspiracy at play.

Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith & Larry Birkhead (Lifetime at 9) The relationship of the photographer and small-town stripper turned Playboy centerfold.

Specials

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon Prime) A stand-up special with anecdotes about fatherhood, politics, weight gain and the loss of a beloved pet lizard named Jackie.

Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon Prime) The Indian Canadian comedian filmed this stand-up special in Mumbai.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley McBryde.

A Little Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Chelsea Handler.