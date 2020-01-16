(All times Eastern.)

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) The gold miners of the Yukon put everything on the line in hopes of striking it rich.

Charmed (CW at 8) Maggie and Mel make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon returns to the courthouse to find her mother has come back.

Premieres

Endlings (Hulu) Four foster kids make a surprising discovery that impacts the entire universe.

Ares (Netflix) Aiming to become part of Amsterdam’s elite, an ambitious college student joins an exclusive society, unaware it’s hiding a horrifying secret.

Little America (Apple TV Plus) Eight half-hour tales of the immigrant experience in present-day America, inspired by the true stories reported in Epic Magazine.

Diary of a Future President (Disney Plus) Twelve-year-old Elena, a Cuban American girl, navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become president.

Returning

Hip-Hop Evolution (Netflix) Season 4.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Season 18.

Movies

Troop Zero (Amazon Prime) Based in 1977 in rural Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of space and enters a national competition to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record.

Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace (Netflix) When a woman is indicted on a charge of murdering her husband, her lawyer thinks there may be a conspiracy at play.

Hopelessly in Love: Anna Nicole Smith & Larry Birkhead (Lifetime at 9) The relationship of the photographer and small-town stripper turned Playboy centerfold.

Specials

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon Prime) A stand-up special with anecdotes about fatherhood, politics, weight gain and the loss of a beloved pet lizard named Jackie.

Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon Prime) The Indian Canadian comedian filmed this stand-up special in Mumbai.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley McBryde.

A Little Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Chelsea Handler.

Nina Zafar