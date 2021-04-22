For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) In the Season 2 finale, tensions between the United States and Russia intensify during the height of the Cold War, causing missions to shift drastically.

Big Shot (Disney Plus) Korn’s past with the NCAA is further revealed, and his tough love approach might be a bit much for some players.

Story continues below advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) In the season finale, the final four queens compete in a lip-sync finale, and the queens pick a Miss Congeniality.

Advertisement

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) A teenager is shot in his own bed, but investigators get more than they bargain for when closing on the case.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) A look back at what led Elizabeth Keen to be on the side of a powerful enemy.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) An innovative cleaning tool and a fun vegan food is featured, as well as an update on Bug Bite Thing.

Dateline (NBC at 9) Private investigator and former police officer Taylor Wright disappears, and her girlfriend starts receiving odd texts from Wright’s phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Jack teams up with a once-sworn enemy, who tells her a dangerous weapon with terrible consequences is needed to help Van Helsing kill the Dark One.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Fran Lebowitz, April Ryan and S.E. Cupp are the featured guests.

Premieres

Shadow and Bone (Netflix) The adaptation of the best-selling young adult fantasy novels about a world of magic and the people who inhabit different roles there. (Pictured: Daisy Head, left, and Jessie Mei Li.)

Miniseries

Murder by the Coast (Netflix) Teenager Rocío Wanninkhof is killed, and her mother’s ex-partner is suspected.

Movies

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max) The iconic martial arts video game franchise gets an update in this new film adaptation following Shaolin Monk Liu’s journey as a competitor in the tournament.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Deceitful Dating (LMN at 8) John Logan is a widower and a father of two daughters and meets a new neighbor named Alice, who may not be as nice as she seems.

Romeo and Juliet (PBS at 9) Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor are the star-crossed lovers in this production by the National Theatre.

Tell Me When (Netflix) Will is a workaholic who puts his life in Los Angeles on pause to carry out his grandpa’s last wishes of Will seeing Mexico City and falling in love.

Returning

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman, Masked Wolf.