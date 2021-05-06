Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) The bad batch’s mystery ally is yet to be revealed, and Hunter, Wrecker, Tech and Echo continue to run from the Empire.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Harper’s exposé on Coach Korn gets popular, and Korn is not quite happy about the reaction.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a portable basketball shooting machine, a versatile beer-making device and an update on Boost, the portable oxygen canister company.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation, and Red makes plans to infiltrate Townsend’s criminal organization.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Seven-year-old Sarah Pagel finds her mother stabbed to death, and new revelations pop up a decade later.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) In the season finale, Magnum and Higgins work on a stalking case involving a man with past ties to espionage, and Ethan asks Higgins to come with him on a trip for Doctors Without Borders.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Axel and Julius wake up in the Sunshine Unit, and Violet and Ivory have to convince their captors that they’re not traitors while at Fort Collins.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Garrett stands by a quote published in a local newspaper, and Eddie wants Jamie to take a love language quiz.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) Sketches in “Sister, May I Call You Oshun?” touch on religion, dating, anxiety and social norms.
Premieres
Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix) Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, a first generation of superheroes passes the torch on to their children.
Happily Wherever (HGTV at 8:30) Couples who are able to work remotely explore new living situations across the country.
Miniseries
Queen of Meth (Discovery Plus) Lori Arnold confronts her past as a former drug dealer, user and supplier.
Movies
The Boy From Medellin (Amazon Prime) Following singer J Balvin as he prepares for a homecoming concert in Colombia, where political unrest forces him to face the facts.
Fried Barry (Shudder) Barry is on another drug bender when he’s suddenly abducted by aliens.
Milestone (Netflix) A trucker’s emotional and physical struggles are on full display as he potentially loses his job to an intern.
Monster (Netflix) Kelvin Harrelson Jr. is a teenage honors student arrested on murder charges and may face a life in prison.
Deceived by My Mother-in-Law (LMN at 8) Kristin is recovering from being attacked by a stalker and marries James. But soon, her mother-in-law moves in and she finds them at odds.
Returning
Shrill (Hulu) In the final season of the dramedy, Annie, played by Aidy Bryant, pictured above right with Lolly Adefope, who plays Fran, is newly single and navigates the messiness of her new life.
Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.
Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Girl From Nowhere (Netflix) Season 2.
Charmed (CW at 8) Moved to a new time.
My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 8) Season 9.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Biel, Chiara Aurelia, Nick Thune, Mad Foxes.
— Anying Guo