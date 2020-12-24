(All times Eastern.)

WWE Smackdown (Fox at 8) The Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment do battle in elaborate, long-running rivalries in a weekly two-hour showdown.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) Matt is joined by analysts Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department and registered nurse Dan Flynn for the top 20 moments of 2020.

Premieres

Bridgerton (Netflix) During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.

Movies

Soul (Disney TV Plus) A middle-school band teacher named Joe finds himself in The Great Before—a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) Wonder Woman’s next adventure, taking place in the 1980s, has her facing off with two new foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah. Read Ann Hornaday’s review, C1.

My Sweet Holiday (Lifetime at 8) When Sadie’s boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she plans to spend Christmas with her parents back home, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate.

Specials

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS at 9) Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan. Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV at 9) “Good Morning America” contributor Lara Spencer, along with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers, will renovate and decorate America’s holiday hometown: Santa Claus, Ind.

Returning

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney TV Plus) An eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the show through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. Season 2.

— Nina Zafar