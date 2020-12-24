Premieres
Bridgerton (Netflix) During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.
Movies
Soul (Disney TV Plus) A middle-school band teacher named Joe finds himself in The Great Before—a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.
Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) Wonder Woman’s next adventure, taking place in the 1980s, has her facing off with two new foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah. Read Ann Hornaday’s review, C1.
My Sweet Holiday (Lifetime at 8) When Sadie’s boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she plans to spend Christmas with her parents back home, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate.
Specials
Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS at 9) Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan. Meanwhile, the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.
Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV at 9) “Good Morning America” contributor Lara Spencer, along with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers, will renovate and decorate America’s holiday hometown: Santa Claus, Ind.
Returning
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney TV Plus) An eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the show through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. Season 2.
— Nina Zafar