Earth at Night in Color (Apple TV Plus) Next-generation cameras reveal the nocturnal lives of animals across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands.

Selena: The Series (Netflix) Mexican American performer Selena rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices to achieve their lifelong dreams in this series reboot.

Movies

Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime) Riz Ahmed (pictured) stars as the drummer of a noise metal band who is forced to reexamine his life when he loses his hearing.

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue (Amazon Prime) The third film in Steve McQueen’s anthology series is based on a true story of a young Black man who switches career paths from science to policing after his father is assaulted by officers.

Godmothered (Disney Plus) A fairy-godmother-in-training tries to prove that people still need fairy godmothers.

Mank (Netflix) 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (Showtime at 9) A look at the life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing’s greatest showmen.

Specials

The Hollywood Christmas Parade: Greatest Moments (CW at 8) Hosts Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada are joined by Montel Williams, Dean Cain and other special guests as they highlight the greatest and most memorable moments from past Hollywood Christmas parades.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV Plus) Carey is joined by other stars for the release of the soundtrack single and music video for “Oh Santa!,” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Returning

Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 4.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Season 5.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Season 11.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Former president Barack Obama, Liam Gallagher.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kevin Bacon, Jamie Oliver.