Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus) Darla helps Lisey set out to rescue Amanda so all three sisters can take on Jim Dooley.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) The Wildcats are benched from rehearsal for a week, and Howie makes a surprising move with Kourtney.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Hilde follows the money and is drawn to a powerful company in Erie Harbor, and someone unexpectedly comes back into Izzy’s life.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Owen oversees a kids field trip in the park, and Bitsy and her brother write memoirs.
Emergency Call (ABC at 8) There are domestic disputes in Texas and Utah, and a man is found unconscious after a potential drug overdose in Louisiana.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon and Blake brainstorm ideas for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, leading to an unexpected meeting, and Jeff and Culhane’s agreement becomes a competition.
Premieres
Big Timber (Netflix) A logger and his crew deal with the unpredictable elements and finicky machines to chop and transport lumber onVancouver Island, B.C.
Miniseries
Roswell: The Final Verdict (Discovery Plus) A speculative look at whether aliens really landed near Roswell, N.M., in 1947.
Movies
The 8th Night (Netflix) A monk hunts down a spirit possessing humans and causing hell on Earth.
The Boss Baby: Family Business (Peacock) In this sequel movie, the Templeton brothers are all grown up but take a formula that turns them into babies for 48 hours.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix) A series of brutal killings leads a teen and her friends to tackle an evil force that has been in their town for centuries.
Haseen Dillruba (Netflix) A wife is suspected in her husband’s murder, but she reveals details about their marriage that disrupt the truth.
Summer of Soul (. . .Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Hulu) The directorial debut from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson features unseen footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, featuring performers Nina Simone, B.B. King and others.
The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video) Chris Pratt stars in this action movie about a battle against aliens to save humanity.
Returning
Mortel (Netflix) Season 2.
My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Season 12.
— Anying Guo