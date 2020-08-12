(All times Eastern.)

Room 104 (HBO at 11) At her divorce party, Eva overhauls her potentially life-changing decision to get bangs.

Premieres

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix) Teenage twin sisters Sterling and Blair team up with a veteran bounty hunter for an over-the-top adventure while trying to navigate high school.

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji (Amazon Prime) Bear Grylls hosts this 11-day expedition in which 66 teams descend upon Fiji to compete in an epic global adventure race.

Specials

Alien Sharks: First Contact (Discovery at 8) Mysterious sharks lurk beneath the waves in very deep waters where researchers attempt to make first contact.

Lair of the Great White (Discovery at 9) A team of experts venture into underwater caves to uncover why a population of great whites off the coast of Western Australia is so aggressive.

Tiger Shark King (Discovery at 10) An underwater camera captures a 14-foot tiger shark being attacked by a large, unknown predator that might be a species of cannibalistic tiger shark.

Movies

Boys State (Apple TV Plus) A group of filmmakers follow several 17-year-old boys that gather every year in Austin for Texas Boys State, where they are tasked with building a two-party government from the ground up, capturing the tensions that arise during the process.

Project Power (Netflix) Three men with different occupations cross paths while tracking down the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Magic Camp (Disney Plus) A strait-laced banker returns to magic camp, which he attended as a boy, to work as a counselor while also keeping his eye on winning first place in the upcoming Golden Wand competition.

Returning

Weird But True (Disney Plus) Season 3.

Glow Up (Netflix) Season 2.

Savage Kingdom (Nat Geo at 9) Season 4.

— Nina Zafar