Specials
Alien Sharks: First Contact (Discovery at 8) Mysterious sharks lurk beneath the waves in very deep waters where researchers attempt to make first contact.
Lair of the Great White (Discovery at 9) A team of experts venture into underwater caves to uncover why a population of great whites off the coast of Western Australia is so aggressive.
Tiger Shark King (Discovery at 10) An underwater camera captures a 14-foot tiger shark being attacked by a large, unknown predator that might be a species of cannibalistic tiger shark.
Movies
Boys State (Apple TV Plus) A group of filmmakers follow several 17-year-old boys that gather every year in Austin for Texas Boys State, where they are tasked with building a two-party government from the ground up, capturing the tensions that arise during the process.
Project Power (Netflix) Three men with different occupations cross paths while tracking down the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.
Magic Camp (Disney Plus) A strait-laced banker returns to magic camp, which he attended as a boy, to work as a counselor while also keeping his eye on winning first place in the upcoming Golden Wand competition.
Returning
Weird But True (Disney Plus) Season 3.
Glow Up (Netflix) Season 2.
Savage Kingdom (Nat Geo at 9) Season 4.
— Nina Zafar