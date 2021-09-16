Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh retreats in the face of his exact nightmare.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) After the semifinal, Beard goes on an all-night odyssey through London to try to collect his thoughts.
20/20 (ABC at 9) New forensic testing reveals potential suspects in the murders of three women, known as “the Stanford Murders.”
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Lisa catches Stan in a lie; Brittany’s confession shocks Marcelino; Nicolle has a plan to get Daonte back; Kristianna reaches out to her estranged son.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A look at California’s Mount Shasta and the multiple reported sightings of Bigfoot and UFOs there.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) The Donovan House confronts Luke and the team with its losses and regrets.
Dynasty (CW at 10) A person from Dominique’s past returns; Blake decides to take Amanda under his wing, though she has other ideas; Sam and Culhane reveal a secret to the Carringtons; Fallon goes on an unexpected journey.
Dateline (NBC at 10) Retracing the case of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic’s kidnapping and killing.
Premieres
Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix) Diane is many things: a troublemaker, the life of a party and of course, the eponymous Chicago Party Aunt.
Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Prime) Do, Re and Mi are birdie friends who have musical adventures on an island where instruments grow in the forest.
Squid Game (Netflix) Players participate in children’s games with a tempting ultimate prize, but the game is not without dangerous stakes.
Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey (Comedy Central at 10) “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God, pictured above with Stephen Colbert in 2018, gets his own weekly late night show.
Miniseries
Uprising (Amazon Prime) A three-part docuseries looking at three events in 1981 Britain — the New Cross Fire, the Black People’s Day of Action and the Brixton riots.
Movies
Domingo (Tubi) After Domingo’s wife leaves him, he decides to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer commentator.
Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix) A few lonely souls find connection in the big city in three tales of love and loss.
Black Power (Amazon Prime) A look at the Black Power movement in the United Kingdom during the 1960s.
Cry Macho (HBO Max) The Clint Eastwood-directed adaptation of the N. Richard Nash novel centers on a fading rodeo star driving his former boss’s young son home.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Prime) Jamie New is a teenager who dreams of pursuing a career as a drag queen.
The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix) A retired intelligence officer is determined to find his son, who has gone missing in the mountains.
The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Prime) An institutionalized woman and a nurse prep to attend a ball at a neurological clinic.
My Husband’s Secret Brother (LMN at 8) Jackie is set to inherit her deceased husband’s fortune and soon finds love again, but a dark family secret threatens her life and family.
SparkShorts: Nona (Disney Plus) A grandmother plans for a special day alone, which is quickly disrupted by her granddaughter.
The Stronghold (Netflix) Three cops have a chance to bust a major drug network, but a key informant throws a wrench in their plans.
Subnormal: A British Scandal (Amazon Prime) Looking at the London public school segregation scandal that was shown in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe.”
Returning
Sex Education (Netflix) Season 3.
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Tooned In (Nickelodeon at 8:30) Season 2.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Season 16.
The Proof Is Out There (History at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Aniston, Amandla Stenberg, a performance from “Wicked.”
— Anying Guo