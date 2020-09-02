Premieres
Away (Netflix) Hilary Swank stars as Emma Green, who embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew, leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter.
Noughts + Crosses (Peacock) The American premiere of the BBC-produced young adult series based on Malorie Blackman’s novel set in the present day of an alternate world where Africa colonized Europe and enslaved its White citizens.
Movies
Anthony (Peacock) The story of 18-year-old Black student Anthony Walker, who in 2005 was killed in an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in Liverpool, England.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix) A psychological horror film about a young woman who travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm.
Specials
BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer (ID at 9) Examining the case of Dennis Rader, an outwardly normal Kansas man who killed 10 people between 1974 and 1991.
Returning
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix) Season 2.
— Nina Zafar