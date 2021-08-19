Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Paula Abdul gifts her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, with a dance studio.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) A countdown of the world’s top 10 alien coverups.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Rachel discovers something shocking about Doug; Daonte faces Nicolle’s ex; Lisa’s brother interrogates Stan; Jeff uncovers Anissa’s secret and a brawl breaks out; Josh gives Courtney a romantic surprise; Britney’s confession surprises her dad.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon is occupied by her business ventures while Liam is left feeling neglected; Dominique tries to get involved with haute couture and bonds with Cristal in the process.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) The Roman Agency steps in when open-house visitors are killed one by one.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Andrew Sullivan, Jackie Calmes and Max Rose.
Premieres
The Chair (Netflix) Sandra Oh, above, stars as an academic who becomes the first woman of color to be chair of a failing English department. (Also pictured, from left, David Morse, Cliff Chamberlain and Ian Lithgow.)
Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix) A separated couple live together for the sake of their child and navigate how to be a good parent and partner.
Movies
Annette (Amazon Prime) A comedian falls in love with an opera singer and together, they raise a unique daughter named Annette.
The Loud House Movie (Netflix) Lincoln Loud goes to Scotland with his parents and 10 sisters in this animated musical.
Man in Love (Netflix) A debt collector falls for a debt-ridden woman caring for her sick father.
Sweet Girl (Netflix) Jason Momoa is a father seeking revenge on a pharmaceutical company’s greed.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (Paramount Plus) The film spinoff of the Nickelodeon series.
Reminiscence (HBO Max) A scientist finds a way to relive your past and decides to use his discovery to find his long lost love.
Secrets in the Mansion (LMN at 8) Brandi and her boyfriend are in love, but after discovering his father is one of the richest men in the country, she suspects the family is covering up something darker.
Returning
Truth Be Told (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Cold Case Files (A&E at 9) Season 2.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS at 9) Season 2.
American Justice (A&E at 10) Season 15.
— Anying Guo