High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) The Wildcats suspect that North High has stolen a costume piece and decide to infiltrate their rival school.
Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus) Scott takes Lisey back to when she first learned about Boo’ya Moon and tells her a horrifying truth about his family’s past.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Hilde follows a clue to try to save her grandfather, and Matt and Bridget struggle with a rebellious Izzy.
Emergency Call (ABC at 8) A father panics when his son threatens to kill someone, and a vehicle with a 2-year-old in the back seat is stolen.
Charmed (CW at 8) The sisters have to track down the Whispering Evil to save the future.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon continues to expand Fallon Unlimited, and Sam puts himself into his work to fill up his time.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Vanessa, Violet and Jack face off against the Dark One to save humanity.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests are Quentin Tarantino, Max Brooks and Dan Carlin.
Dateline (NBC at 10) Following Shapearl Wells’s search for answers after her son was fatally shot in Chicago.
Premieres
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus) The show, based on the young-adult novels by Trenton Lee Stewart, concerns a group of orphans who discover a sinister plot at their boarding school.
Ray (Netflix) Four short stories from writer Satyajit Ray get a new form on screen.
September Mornings (Amazon Prime Video) Following the journey of a transgender woman leaving her hometown.
Sex/Life (Netflix) A woman’s sexual past impacts her present day married-with-kids life when someone from her past shows up again.
The Choe Show (FX at 10) The artist David Choe, pictured above, hosts a show where he also paints the guest he is interviewing.
Specials
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV Plus) A documentary about one of the most recognizable comic strips ever, Peanuts, and its creator Charles M. Schulz.
48th Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS at 8) Sheryl Underwood hosts the awards ceremony.
Movies
False Positive (Hulu) A thriller about a couple who gets pregnant, thanks to an increasingly creepy fertility doctor, starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.
Fathom (Apple TV Plus) Two biologists explore the complex communication between whales.
The Ice Road (Netflix) Liam Neeson is an ice-road trucker hoping to save a team of trapped miners.
Mary J. Blige’s My Life (Amazon Prime Video) A portrait of the superstar alongside commentary by her friends and family.
Wolfgang (Disney Plus) Trace the life of chef Wolfgang Puck from his first apprenticeship to his eventual fame and success.
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse at 9) Centered on the Indigenous women who fought the Dakota Access pipeline.
Returning
The A List (Netflix) Season 2.
Bosch (Amazon Prime Video) Season 7.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Put a Ring on It (OWN at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Charlize Theron, Willie Nelson, Beabadoobee.
— Anying Guo