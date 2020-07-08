Special

Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along (Disney at 8) Various Disney Channel stars will perform some of the most iconic tunes from Disney Channel Original Movies.

Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist (Disney at 9) Laura Marano hosts the hour-long celebration that will showcase iconic moments and performances from the first seven years of the ARDYs, including performances and special guests.

Premieres

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix) Zac Efron travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to discover healthy and sustainable ways to live.

Greatness Code (Apple TV Plus) A short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world.

Little Voice (Apple TV Plus) Sara Bareilles provides original music for this series that explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.

Movies

Greyhound (Apple TV Plus) A World War II drama starring Tom Hanks as the commander of a U.S. naval destroyer leading an outgunned Allied convoy through waters patrolled by Nazi U-boats.

The Old Guard (Netflix) Charlize Theron leads a group of immortal mercenaries in an adaptation of the comics by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández.

Palm Springs (Hulu) Two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

