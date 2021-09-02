Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Things are turning around for Richmond so everyone works on their issues, including Ted’s discomfort, Nate’s confidence and Roy’s attention.
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Sports analyst and NFL player Boomer Esiason goes home to Long Island and helps renovate the home of Sal Ciampi, his high school football coach and father figure.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Fallon is focused solely on Fallon Unlimited and realizes she needs to make time for Liam; Kirby comes back to the Manor and starts making amends; Culhane and Jeff join up for a new partnership.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Shawn awaits his new inmate’s release; Amber fears the worst when Puppy disappears; Brittany gets conned; John surprises Kristianna; Ray starts having doubts after Britney’s mom refuses to meet him.
SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) Luke considers quitting paranormal clients then encounters a house that changes his perspective.
Premieres
The D’Amelio Show (Hulu) Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, two of the most-followed stars on TikTok, introduce viewers to their world and family life. Pictured above: Charli and her mother, Heidi.
Dive Club (Netflix) A group of teen divers investigate after one of their own disappears.
Sharkdog (Netflix) Sharkdog is half shark, half dog and full of a whole lot of love as he tackles adventures with his 100 percent human friend Max.
Specials
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney Plus) Billie Eilish performs the entirety of her newest album at the Hollywood Bowl.
Miniseries
Doctor’s Orders (Discovery Plus) Focusing on the 2012 murder of New Jersey radio host April Kauffman and the investigation into her husband.
Movies
Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime at 9) A portrait of the R&B and funk star Rick James and his continued impact on how sexuality, race and culture mingle in with music.
Cinderella (Amazon Prime) Camila Cabello is the title character in this 21st-century revamp of the classic fairy tale.
The J Team (Paramount Plus) Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa stars in this musical about a girl whose life gets crazy after her dance coach retires.
Party From Hell (LMN at 8) Denise is a devoted and loving mother and wife who runs a successful new company, but when she hires a party planner with revenge on her mind, her world turns upside down.
Worth (Netflix) A lawyer must put a monetary value on the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in this film based on true events.
Returning
Money Heist (Netflix) Season 5.
— Anying Guo