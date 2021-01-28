Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Jeki Yoo, Matthew Pomeroy, Natasha Lamb, Peter Wood and Lewis Starnes.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) When a brilliant scientist and devoted family man is found beaten to death, the evidence leads to arrests, but an astounding revelation turns the investigation on its head.

AD

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Heather Heying, Bret Weinstein, Van Jones and James Pogue.

Painting with John (HBO at 11) John crashes his seventh drone in his attempt to film a show opening, shares how his cancer treatment led to a middle-of-the-night disastrous shrimp curry incident, and recalls meeting Barry White.

AD

Premieres

The Great Escapists (Amazon Prime) Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci star in this reality adventure series in which they are shipwrecked on a desert island and must use their smarts and their scrap shipwreck for survival.

Movies

The Dig (Netflix) As World War II looms, a wealthy widow (Carey Mulligan, above) hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of it’s uncertain future‎.

AD

The Little Things (HBO Max) Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Palmer (Apple TV Plus) After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home.

Miniseries

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix) The stories of driven young athletes in a Brooklyn youth football league, as well as the coaches and parents rallying behind them.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Justin Timberlake, London Hughes, Ozuna x Anuel AA.